HC Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $293.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.66. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $238.04 and a 52-week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

