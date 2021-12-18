First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,645 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 6.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

