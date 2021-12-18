Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises 1.3% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.