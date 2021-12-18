QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average of $146.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

