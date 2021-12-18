Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $555,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,742 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $301,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 36.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at $2,421,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $212.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.38. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $178.80 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

