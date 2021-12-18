PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,049 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $332.33 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,410,572 shares of company stock valued at $830,579,670. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

