Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 22,345 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 15.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SPWR stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.12. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

