Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total transaction of $13,073,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,428 shares of company stock worth $73,735,528 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.11.

Shares of VRSK opened at $222.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

