Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $189.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.62 and its 200-day moving average is $178.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.