Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $494,250.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $515,700.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $624,350.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

