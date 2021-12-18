Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26, Zacks reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 247.17% and a negative net margin of 16.22%.

Shares of NM stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $15.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

