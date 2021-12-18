Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $1.26, Zacks reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 247.17%.

Shares of NYSE:NM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 308,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,982. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 83,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

