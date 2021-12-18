$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 223.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. Valero Energy has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

