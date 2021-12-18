BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Update

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlueCity by 514.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BlueCity by 217.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BlueCity in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlueCity in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlueCity in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLCT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.52. 54,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. BlueCity has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

