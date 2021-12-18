Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRWU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,973. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARRWU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 293,240 shares in the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,748,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 581,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

