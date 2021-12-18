Motco Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Motco raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $139.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

