Motco Has $8.90 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Motco increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,256,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $65,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average of $114.83. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.