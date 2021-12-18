Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,989 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $261.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $266.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

