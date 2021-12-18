SYNC Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $1,198.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00280402 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008472 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002939 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000203 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,480,237 coins and its circulating supply is 121,754,757 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

