Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

