Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.70 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,849 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,906.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

