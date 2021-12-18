Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 14,986 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.69% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,883,000 after buying an additional 45,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 399.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

