iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 120,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

