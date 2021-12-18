Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $376,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.65 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

