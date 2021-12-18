Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,217 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

