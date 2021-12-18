Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.86 ($115.57).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMW shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

BMW opened at €86.92 ($97.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €68.21 ($76.64) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($108.30). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.39.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

