bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in bluebird bio by 12.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 7.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE opened at $10.62 on Friday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

