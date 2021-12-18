Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,500 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 732,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $472,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,818 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 287,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.