180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $110,869,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $45,575,344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 60.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,863,000 after buying an additional 524,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.