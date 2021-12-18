Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $112.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.83.

