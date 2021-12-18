Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

EL opened at $345.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $369.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

