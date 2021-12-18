AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.