D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.