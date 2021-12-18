Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Allegion worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,072,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

ALLE stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

