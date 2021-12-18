TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $172.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.45 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

