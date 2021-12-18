SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 0.11% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SILV opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SILV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

