Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lessened its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up 1.3% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,162.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. Research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

