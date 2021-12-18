Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,526 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 477,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,186,000 after purchasing an additional 250,109 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.