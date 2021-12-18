Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

