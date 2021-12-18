Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 33 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fountainhead AM LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $586.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

