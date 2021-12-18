TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 14.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 2.38% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $97,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,030,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,855,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,776,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,524,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.87. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.