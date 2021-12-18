Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $449.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

