Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $201.37 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.