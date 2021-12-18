36,113 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,613 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,170,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 218.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 540,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91.

