Costello Asset Management INC Buys 115 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up approximately 1.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,756.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.75.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

