Q3 Asset Management Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Q3 Asset Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTH. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,874,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 71.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000.

RTH opened at $190.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.50. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a one year low of $147.18 and a one year high of $199.65.

