Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $26,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Robert Half International stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

