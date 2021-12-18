iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,995 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,936 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,515,000 after acquiring an additional 246,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.76 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.