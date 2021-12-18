Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 2,424 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $509,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Medpace stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.25. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

