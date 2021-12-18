iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,186 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

